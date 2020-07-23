The Effingham County Health Department reported new positive cases of the coronavirus this week, bringing the total to 54.
The health department received notice Wednesday of seven new positive cases of COVID-19. Two females in their teens and a female in her 20s all have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19. A female in her 70s, a male in his 30s, a male in his 50s, and a male in his 80s have had no known contact with a positive. Two of the positive cases are currently hospitalized. The rest of the cases are doing well in isolation.
On Monday, the health department reported four new positive cases. A male and female in their teens, a male in his 20s, and a male in his 50s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19. All are doing well in isolation.
Upon further investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Effingham County Health Department, the death reported on July 17 will not be classified as COVID related. Both sets of statistics have been adjusted to reflect this determination.
Meanwhile, the Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday that a 30th Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A 53-year-old male has now tested positive and is currently under isolation with mild to moderate symptoms.
The Effingham County Health Department said in a press release it has seen an increase in the number of cases associated with social events and gatherings within the community. COVID can spread up to 48 hours before a person exhibits symptoms, according to the health department. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19 and are asked to WATCH FOR THESE SYMPTOMS: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. The health department asks if you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, please isolate yourself and contact your health care provider for further guidance.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your health care provider.
For the fourth straight day, the rolling seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Illinois is on the rise, increasing by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.4 percent Thursday.
That comes as the state announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday among 39,706 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.1 percent — the highest one-day total since June 8.
Hospitalization metrics, meanwhile, remained near their pandemic lows. At the end of Wednesday, 1,473 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those, 309 were in intensive care unit beds and 135 were on ventilators.
IDPH also reported another 20 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total casualties to 7,367 among 166,925 confirmed cases since the pandemic first reached Illinois. More than 2.38 million tests have been completed in the state.
The positivity rate in the Metro East region on the Missouri border was 6.9 percent as of July 20. That was slightly off the high of 7.1 percent, and the decrease meant that the area remained below the 8 percent positivity rate that would have led to state-mandated rollbacks of certain aspects of the economy.
Positivity rates for the other 10 regions ranged from 2.5 percent in the eastern Illinois region to 5.2 percent in Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.