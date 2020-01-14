EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board has accepted a bid from Otis Elevator Company to modernize the elevator in the county building.
The Connecticut-based elevator company submitted a $98,114 bid for the project. The company has a regional office in Springfield.
Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns has been spearheading the elevator project. He said the county’s current elevator maintenance contract is with Kone, which expires March 1; Kone’s bid for the project came in at $107,000.
Kuhns said the bids did not include refitting the interior of the elevator itself but replacing its analog system.
“We’ll have a new control panel and new panels on every floor, but the carpet won’t be changed on the walls. There will be work by others. We have some electrical work, too, and masonry work to do that I think we can perform ourselves,” Kuhns said. “I think once we get rid of our analog system and get it upgraded, then we can look at that. The most important thing, though, I think is getting the old contact points and analog system ... out of there.”
Some bids offered an estimate for refitting the inside of the elevator car, and Kuhns said those estimates came to an additional $15,000 to $25,000. Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said the county has allocated $65,000 toward the project, and the city of Effingham has offered $50,000 out of TIF funds.
The board did not commit to refitting the elevator, but may do so in the future.
Board member Rob Arnold, who heads the board’s Tax and Finance Committee, said until the board knows the exact amount the upgrades to the interior of the car would be, he could not pinpoint where the funds would come from to cover the extra expense. Contingency funds and the building and grounds fund were options, Arnold said.
Kuhns said it would take Otis Elevator Company 12 weeks to manufacture equipment used in the modernization, and the elevator would be shut down for four to six weeks for the upgrades.
Kuhns emphasized that the elevator is safe because of repairs made to it last year.
