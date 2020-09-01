The South Central Cougars used an 8-run fourth inning to help defeat the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich Tuesday 11-5.
Chase Dodson led the team, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Beau Jolliff drove in two.
Chase Thompson doubled and drove in a run. Aiden Dodson, Ethan Watwood and Brandt Hiestand each drove in one.
Watwood earned the win, allowing three runs on three hits over 2.2 innings of relief and struck out five.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Pete Britton hit a solo home run, while Garrett Niebrugge drove in a run as well.
St Anthony High School – 7, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL – 2,
Singles:
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School def. Eva Richardson, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 – Emily Kowalke, St Anthony High School def. Gwendalyn Eckerty, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-7 (5), 10-2 ;
No. 3 – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School def. Emma Mason, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 4-6 , 10-5 ;
No. 4 – Ali Adams, St Anthony High School def. Emily Sherwood, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;
No. 5 – Laura Schmidt, St Anthony High School def. Genny Davidson, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 6 – Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School def. Carly Zachary, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School def. Eva Richardson, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL – Gwendalyn Eckerty, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2 – Emily Sherwood, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL – Emma Mason, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL def. Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School – Grace Karolewicz, St Anthony High School, 7-6 (5), 3-6 , 8-10 ;
No. 3 – Genny Davidson, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL – Carly Zachary, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL def. Madelyn Brown, St Anthony High School – Elizabeth Kabbes, St Anthony High School, 1-6 , 6-7 (3), -;
