The South Central Cougars defeated the North Clay Cardinals 5-0 Friday in the third place game in the National Trail Conference Tournament.
It was the long ball that helped the Cougars edge the Cardiinals, with both Chase Dodson and Beau Jolliff coming up with a home run apiece. Dodson drove in three runs on the day, while Jolliff drove in two.
Spencer Johannes earned the complete-game shutout win, allowing just four hits over seven innings while striking out six and walking two.
