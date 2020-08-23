The South Central Cougars split a doubleheader Saturday against Woodlawn, winning the first game 5-4 and falling in the second game 18-14.
Beau Jolliff doubled and drove in a pair of runs in the first game, while Ethan Dunn drove in one.
Chase Dodson earned the win, allowing one run over 2 2/3 innings while striking out four and walking two.
In the second game, the Cougars led 11-10 headed into the top of the seventh, needing three outs for the win, but surrendered 11 runs.
The Cougars tried to claw back, plating three runs in the bottom of the inning, but was unable to come all the way back.
Sebastian Cowger had a team-high five RBI, while Aiden Dodson drove in three. Jolliff, Cameron Brandt and Spencer Johannes each drove in one.
