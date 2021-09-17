Mid America Motorworks Chief Cheerleader Mike Yager greeted guests traveling with the “fun run” that stopped in downtown Effingham on Friday. The run was part of Corvette Funfest 2021, with a Welcomefest party sponsored by the Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Several Corvettes gathered in downtown Effingham. Corvette Funfest activities continue through Saturday at 2900 North 3rd Street in Effingham.
Among the activities on Saturday:
An expert panel on C4 Racing, where Yager, Ralph Kramer and Robert Pfeffer discuss the history of Corvette C4 Racing, including a Q and A on C4 Racing and the developmental programs around that platform.
Ron McQueeney discusses the history of “America’s Favorite Sports Car” at the legendary Indy 500.
David Burroughs discusses the questions you need to ask, and the things you need to know, before buying or selling a 1963-1967 Corvette.
With an emphasis on Corvettes, John Kraman presents a seminar on how auctions work for both buyers and sellers, including fee structures and tips for success on the auction block. In addition, overall market trends and values will be covered, including the impact of resto mods as well as original and restored vehicles. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
