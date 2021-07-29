A sentence in the story “Masks in School? Unit 40 uncertainty as CDC updates guidelines,” which appeared on page A1 of Wednesday’s paper, should have read: Board President Robin Klosterman proposed requiring unvaccinated teachers, staff members and adult visitors to schools — like volunteers — to wear masks.
Additionally, the story misidentified the full name of the ECTA. It is the Effingham Classroom Teachers Association.
The Daily News regrets this errors.
