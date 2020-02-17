Aaron Webb scored St. Anthony’s final two points in the team’s victory over Central A&M, not Logan Antrim as was initially stated. The Effingham Daily News regrets and apologizes for the error.
Correction
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Effingham man charged with patronizing minor prostitute
- Volunteers go bald for girl battling cancer
- Mason man dies in two-vehicle crash
- Bond reduced for man charged with patronizing prostitute who is a minor
- Places to stay back in the day
- Effingham eyes short-term rentals in some areas
- Dieterich planning a community recreation center
- SBL plans new orthopedic clinic
- Effingham man involved in interstate crash
- Gavel handed to Nash Naam: Local surgeon leads American Association for Hand Surgery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.