A news story on page A1 on May 29 incorrectly stated Terry Plowman was a city of Altamont Commissioner. Plowman was speaking to the council during the Altamont city council meeting public comments on May 26 and not a city commissioner. The Effingham Daily News regrets and apologizes for the error.
Correction
