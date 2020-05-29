A news story on page A1 on May 29 incorrectly stated Terry Plowman was a city of Altamont Commissioner. Plowman was speaking to the council during the Altamont city council meeting public comments on May 26 and not a city commissioner. The Effingham Daily News regrets and apologizes for the error.

