Landon Wolfe is Effingham's all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, not Grant as was stated in Wednesday's sports section. The Effingham Daily News regrets and apologizes for the error.
Correction
Obituaries
Simon "Jay" Smith, 94, of Cowden, IL passed away at 11:03 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Effingham, IL. Arrangements are pending at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden, IL.
