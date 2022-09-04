The special section “2022 Fall Sports Preview” omitted a Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC) track and field athlete from the CHBC portion of the section. Sophomore Ellie Miller is also on the track and field team and was not in the section published in the Friday edition of the Effingham Daily News. The Effingham Daily News regrets the error.
Correction
