Correction Dec 26, 2019 3 hrs ago In the article about the Community Christmas Dinner which appeared in our Thursday edition the article incorrectly stated that FISH started in 1979. The organization was started in 1970. The Effingham Daily News regrets the error. Tags Dinner Fish Christmas Food Law Article Community Error Organization Effingham Daily News Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries McClellan, James Fulk, Elnora Marie RHODES, Larry Nov 8, 1941 - Dec 25, 2019 Homann, Harry COLEMAN, Larry Eugene Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Man charged with Altamont home invasionBond forfeiture ordered for Indiana woman in alleged bank incidentWoman's death investigated; foul play not suspectedEffingham High School Honor RollEffingham County grand jury indictmentsSanta Stomp: 5k Run/Walk held In TeutopolisChristmas Dinner: Annual community dinner held Effingham Event CenterIllinois Year in Review12-20-19 Effingham County Jail bookingsSigel native returns World War II love letters to family Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.