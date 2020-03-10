A story on page A5 on March 5 incorrectly listed the restitition that Jordan J. Johnston must make after pleading guilty to a count of burglary in the 2018 mall crash case. He agreed to make restitution of $4,925 to the Village Square Mall for damage done. Also, the story should have said he has already served 399 days of home confinement.
Correction
