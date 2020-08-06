Information on an accident that appeared in the Effingham Police Department report in Wednesday’s edition was incorrect. The accident should have read: At 2:51 p.m. July 31 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Paul L. Smith, 42, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Denise M. Evans, 62, Cowden. Incorrect information was provided to the Daily News.
