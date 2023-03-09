The story “Effingham County addresses child care gaps” by Capitol News Illinois on page A1 on Wednesday incorrectly reported the number of total child care slots and migrant and seasonal head start slots available in counties in the Effingham area. The error affected the calculations of children per child care slot. Here are the correct numbers and calculations:
Corrected local child care numbers
Effingham County
Effingham County has approximately 2,250 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest estimates and 1,392 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 1.62 children under 5 for each child care slot in Effingham County. This is below the state average, meaning child care is more accessible than average in Effingham County.
Here's a breakdown of child care options in Effingham County:
Preschool for All capacity: 36
Head Start enrollment: 85
Early Head Start: 31
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 902
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 0
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 338
Shelby County
Shelby County has approximately 1,157 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest estimates and 294 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 3.94 children under 5 for each child care slot in Shelby County. This is above the state average, meaning child care is less accessible than average in Shelby County.
Here's a breakdown of child care options in Shelby County:
Preschool for All capacity: 158
Head Start enrollment: 17
Early Head Start: 0
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 20
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 30
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 69
Cumberland County
Cumberland County has approximately 648 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest estimates and 293 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 2.21 children under 5 for each child care slot in Cumberland County. This is above the state average, meaning child care is less accessible than average in Cumberland County.
Here's a breakdown of child care options in Cumberland County:
Preschool for All capacity: 108
Head Start enrollment: 33
Early Head Start: 0
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 92
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 0
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 60
Jasper County
Jasper County has approximately 575 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest estimates and 207 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 2.78 children under 5 for each child care slot in Jasper County. This is above the state average, meaning child care is less accessible than average in Jasper County.
Here's a breakdown of child care options in Jasper County:
Preschool for All capacity: 80
Head Start enrollment: 32
Early Head Start: 0
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 0
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 0
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 95
Clay County
Clay County has approximately 743 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest estimates and 419 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 1.77 children under 5 for each child care slot in Clay County. This is below the state average, meaning child care is more accessible than average in Clay County.
Here's a breakdown of child care options in Clay County:
Preschool for All capacity: 240
Head Start enrollment: 30
Early Head Start: 10
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 91
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 0
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 48
Fayette County
Fayette County has approximately 1,259 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest estimates and 919 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 1.37 children under 5 for each child care slot in Fayette County. This is below the state average, meaning child care is more accessible than average in Fayette County.
Here's a breakdown of child care options in Fayette County:
Preschool for All capacity: 240
Head Start enrollment: 48
Early Head Start: 23
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 428
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 50
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 130
