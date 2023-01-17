In the jail bookings published on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office incorrectly reported that Mark G. Cullen, 63, of Altamont, had been arrested on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a drug charge. The listing should have said that Cullen was arrested on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge.

