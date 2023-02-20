A story on page A1 on Monday incorrectly identified Effingham County Tax and Finance Member Josh Douthit as the vice chair of the committee. Sandra Gillet is the vice chair of the committee. Additionally, the story incorrectly stated that Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee Member Jeremy Deters abstained from a vote regarding a request from Effingham County/City Special Response team for $81,200 in county ARPA funds. Deters voted in favor of the request. The story also inaccurately suggested Douthit voted in favor of the same request in the tax and finance committee. Douthit abstained from the vote. The Effingham Daily News regrets the errors.
