A story on page A1 in Saturday’s paper misidentified Effingham City Commissioner Hank Stephens’ relationship to a local bank. The story should have said Stephens worked in business development with Dieterich Bank before retiring at the end of last year. He currently sits on the bank’s board. The Effingham Daily News regrets the error.
