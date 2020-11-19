- The story “Christmas crafts for your home” in Effingham Magazine, published with the Effingham Daily News on Wednesday, had the incorrect name. It should be Nancy Hoene. The Daily News regrets the error.
The family has decided to postpone the Celebration of Life for Kyle J. Dorsey, whose obituary was published Wednesday, until a later date.
