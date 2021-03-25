A story Wednesday on page A1 incorrectly identified Tony Pullen’s position with Effingham High School. He is the assistant principal. The Effingham Daily News regrets the error.
Correction
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- What to do about do-rags? Dress code splits Unit 40 board
- St. Elmo woman dies in I-70 crash Thursday
- Effingham man charged with counterfeiting U.S. currency
- Golden Corral celebrates grand opening in Effingham
- EHS cancels prom
- Altamont purchases land for new subdivision
- Effingham's long-awaited bike lanes project finally in motion
- Pritzker vaccinated as positivity rate rises
- Diocese of Springfield announces modified dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass
- State awards Dieterich $2M grant for community center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.