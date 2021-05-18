A story on page A1 of Saturday’s paper incorrectly identified who collects fees for recreational off-highway vehicle and golf cart permits in Summit Township. The $75 fee is paid to the township. The Effingham Daily News regrets the error.
Correction
Tags
Trending Video
Andrew Adams
Andrew Adams can be reached at 217-347-7151 ext. 132 or andrew.adams@effinghamdailynews.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrests made in rash of criminal damage to mailboxes, vehicles
- Effingham man charged with fleeing police after crashes
- Descendants seek answers about Effingham hanging
- Confusion surrounds legality of golf carts in Summit Township
- Letter to the Editor: The appointment of an interim sheriff
- Altamont approves Whistle Stop structure
- Shelly Kuhns resigns from Unit 10 board
- Effingham fire chief requests $650K truck, but who will foot the bill?
- A home for Charis; dog gets party and adopted after year at Humane Society
- ‘Bridge’ phase to begin Friday as state seeks to incentivize vaccination
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.