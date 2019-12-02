Conservative Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan, a seventh-generation farmer from Rossville and advocate for reduced spending and common-sense government is formally launching his campaign for the GOP nomination for the 15th Congressional District in the March 2020 primary.
Duncan, 48, has served as Vermilion County Treasurer since 2017, improving technology in the office, getting tax bills out on time for the first time in years, and making distributions to local school districts and townships earlier than ever. He previously worked to stop unnecessary spending as a member of the Vermilion County Board. He also served two terms on the Rossville-Alvin school board, where he worked to reduce the district’s reliance on debt.
“All government needs is a little more common sense like we have here in central and southern Illinois,” said Duncan. “We need fewer politicians going to Washington to try to become rich or game the system. I’m going to help clean the system up.”
Duncan says he wants to help President Trump pass a conservative agenda through Congress that benefits rural areas and small communities throughout Illinois.
“I fully support President Trump’s USMCA trade deal with Canada and Mexico that will boost access to American farm and manufactured goods to our neighboring countries,” said Duncan. “And I stand with President Trump in his efforts to stop bad actors on the world stage taking advantage of our current trade system.”
Duncan supports closing the $134 billion budget deficit, strengthening security along the southern border, and protecting the constitutional rights of gun owners while keeping firearms out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
Duncan is a graduate of Western Illinois University and has lived in northern Vermilion County his whole life. He and his wife, Natalie, have four children.
The 15th Congressional District covers all or parts of 33 counties in central and southern Illinois. It stretches from Champaign and Ford counties to the north, all the way south to the Ohio River and across to Madison County, just outside of St. Louis. The district includes Danville, Mattoon-Charleston, Effingham and Collinsville. The current Congressman, John Shimkus, is not seeking re-election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.