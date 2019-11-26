Computer glitch shows REO concert sold out within 5 minutes

A computer glitch on Tuesday morning made it appear all REO Speedwagon tickets at the Effingham Performance Center were sold out for the band’s March show within the first five minutes of sales.
“We hit a little bit of a snafu this morning with Ticketmaster,” EPC Executive Director Kim Jansen said. “At 10:04 a.m., it said we sold out and we were in fact not sold out.”
Jansen said one of the retailers in the secondary market put all of the tickets in their cart making them appear as sold. She said by noon over half of the tickets were released and became available for sale.
“As of noon today (Tuesday), we have 853 tickets available out of the 1,518 tickets available for purchase,” Jansen said.
Jansen said their ticket presale between Nov. 20 through Nov. 25 generated over 200 ticket sales. The presale is offered to EPC donors and season ticket holders.
“We had a line of folks this morning, a lot of phone calls and a lot of activity on Ticketmaster,” Jansen said. “We had a cue system set up where they could take a number.”
“The fact that REO is from the Champaign area, their tickets always sell well here,” Jansen said. “When we have a band like REO go on sale, we know we’re going to have a busy morning.”
Jansen said consumers should be aware of scalper websites. She said if you Google REO Speedwagon you might get a scalper site and says it’s best to purchase tickets through the EPC Box Office, TheEPC.org or Ticketmaster.
“We are finding out our patrons don’t realize they may be purchasing tickets at a higher price,” Jansen said. “You can call the box office, visit the box office or order on Ticketmaster. That way you know you are getting real tickets.”
The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on show days until the first intermission. The box office can take credit cards over the phone for purchases.
“We encourage people to come to the box office to buy tickets,” EPC Ticketing Director Jayne Goldstein said. “We can actually show them where the seats are located in the theater if there are any questions.”
The REO Speedwagon concert is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
Jansen is optimistic the show would be sold out by the end of Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.