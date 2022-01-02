The Zuber family has been a longtime advocate of Eastern Illinois University, inspiring three siblings and one of their spouses to support rural educators in east-central Illinois by creating an endowed scholarship at Eastern in honor of their parents, Alberta and Raymond Zuber. Pictured here are, from left, inaugural scholarship recipient Delaney Shryock, Alan Zuber, inaugural scholarship recipient Keah Hartman, EIU President Dr. David Glassman, and Mary, Judy and Andrea Zuber.