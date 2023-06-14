Zoryana Mills honored with Midland States Bank highest distinction

Midland States Bank announced that Zoryana Mills, an Effingham-based Personal Banker, was named its 2022 One Midland Club Top Winner.
The One Midland Club is the highest employee distinction at Midland States Bank. Individual nominations from customers and peers are submitted to Midland’s executive team for review. Annually, five Midland employees are identified as best emulating Midland’s values and culture. Each winner receives a bonus award of $5,000. In addition, Midland donates $5,000 to the Top Winner’s charity of choice.
“Our employees, whether in a public-facing role or not, help our customers access an essential need. We wanted to thank them for all they do and also support a nonprofit in their honor,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, CEO of Midland States Bank. “The award winners embody our culture principles and provide a customer-focused experience to our communities.”
Mills joined Midland States Bank in May 2019. She currently serves as a Personal Banker at the Effingham Main Branch, helping current and future customers with their banking needs. Prior to her time at Midland, she worked in Ukraine as a Ukrainian Language and Literature teacher for eight years while managing an art studio.
“After moving to the U.S., my career path totally changed. I started by volunteering my services at Vandalia’s Habitat for Humanity of Fayette County – now known as Fayette County Fuller Center for Housing – Resale Store,” Mills said.
The store proceeds help finance home building construction project loans. While volunteering, Mills was first exposed to retail sales and learned how to interact with customers in the United States.
“Working in the resale store truly opened the door to my future retail sales and management opportunities at Kohl’s and JCPenney,” Mills continued. “This eventually led me to my banking journey and the position of Personal Banker at Midland States Bank.”
Mills chose Fayette County Fuller Center for Housing to receive the $5,000 donation.
“Fayette County Fuller Center for Housing is dear to me, because they do a great job serving the community to help those who might not have an opportunity otherwise.”
2022 One Midland Club Winners:
• Zoryana Mills – Personal Banker – Effingham Main Branch – Top Winner
• Allison Stevens – Personal Banker – Effingham Main Branch
• Brett Porter – Engineer – Service Center – Streator Branch
• Hannah Ingram – Treasury Services Specialist – Effingham
• Holly Hendricks – Personal Banker – Rockford East State Branch
