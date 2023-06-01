Youth show off their best catches in statewide competition

Youth from across Illinois headed into the great outdoors to participate in the statewide 4-H Hooks Us Together Virtual Fishing Crappie Challenge in April.
While competition is the focus, participating youth take away much more from the experience.
“When a kid cares about fishing as a young person, it’s a passion that sticks with them for a lifetime,” said Curt Sinclair, University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development specialist. “It also develops into a larger picture when they are a bit older in that they then care about the environment the fish need to thrive, from water quality to aquatic ecosystems, to the healthy food for their family the fish provides.”
Youth took pictures of the measurements of their catches and were able to enter catches virtually as many times as they wished. Kayin Hampton of Jefferson County took first place with a 15.5-inch catch, Matthew Carter of Marion County took second place with a 14-inch catch, and Easton Barnes of Shelby County took third place with a 13.75-inch catch. Easton will receive a rod and reel for his third-place finish.
Easton is a second-year member of the Rural Feeders 4-H Club.
“Easton has always loved the water and fishing. Grandpa Perry took him for the first 'real' time when he was 4. He has loved it ever since,” said Kathy Barnes, Easton’s mom. “He got his grandpa's fish whispering skills too. He spends a lot of time at Shelbyville fishing but his big third-place win was at a private pond he likes to go to.”
Easton looked forward to the May Large Mouth Bass contest.
While the competition takes place virtually, it gets youth outdoors and learning about the environment through a fun activity.
“We hope this competition produces simple moments of joy for these kids,” said Sinclair. “Spending time outside, learning a new skill, and showing pride in their accomplishments and a job well done.”
The tournament takes place April to June, with competition focusing on a different species of fish each month.
