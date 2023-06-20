One program is changing the lives of people with prediabetes thanks to help from the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.
In 2018, the Coles Community Health Group saw a need in the community to provide support and prevention services to people who were on the brink of developing diabetes. Today, the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is offering cohorts across east-central Illinois, including Charleston, Mattoon and Toledo.
Emily Hayden, Mattoon YMCA Sr. Program Director, jumped at the opportunity to support the physicians and patients who were looking to make permanent, healthy changes.
“The Y is in a unique position to provide this service to support our health care system,” Hayden said. “As a community-based organization, the YMCA can feel like a less intimidating place than a doctor’s office or hospital.”
With a vision and support, Hayden began implementing the nationally recognized program that is designed to serve people who have prediabetes. Prediabetes increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Prediabetes affects an estimated 86 million Americans aged 20 or older but only 10% know they are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.
The first cohort launched in March of 2019. The program is designed to help adults at risk for developing type 2 diabetes reduce their risk through adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating healthier and increasing physical activity.
“The YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program fills the gap that exists between doctors who know what to do and give the patients that info, and the patients who may be overwhelmed and need more accountability and support,” Hayden said. “It’s a team effort, and it’s only sustainable with buy-in from health care providers and our participants.”
During the program, participants receive support and encouragement from both a trained Lifestyle Coach and fellow participants. The program consists of 25 one-hour sessions delivered over the course of a year. Participants also receive a YMCA membership as part of the program.
“There’s a lot of power in the group, and until people experience that setting, they don’t realize how impactful it is.” Hayden said. “Every single time, the group is nervous about ending. They become reliant upon each other, so we also have to teach them to rely on themselves. Their lives completely change from the top down.”
New small groups are launching this summer in local communities. People interested in participating can call Hayden at 217-234-9494. According to Hayden, additional locations may be added in the future, depending upon the interest in that community. Even if a cohort is not starting at a time and place that is convenient, the Y will work with participants to start their health and prevention journey whenever they are ready.
“Not everyone is ready for change at any given moment, so when people are ready to make a change, the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program will meet them where they are,” Hayden said.
More information about the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is available online at www.mattoonymca.org.
