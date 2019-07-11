50-year Rotary member reminisces

Effingham's Russ Marvel took Noon Rotarians on a journey to the past at their meeting July 10.
Marvel marked 50 years in Rotary during the meeting. He spoke about how things were during his early days in Rotary and how things are now. He shared several times that he wasn't implying that things were better in the past, "just different".
Marvel touched on his days as a college basketball star at North Carolina State, his 25 years as principal at Effingham High School, and his life in Effingham, interweaving Rotary memories along the way.
