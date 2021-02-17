People can show their support for the Teutopolis FFA Chapter and its members by purchasing a $20 yard sign.
The Teutopolis Chapter also includes Effingham High School students.
All proceeds go to fund the chapter's scholarship program for graduating senior FFA members.
To purchase, go to the Teutopolis Alumni & FFA Supporters Facebook or Teutopolis Chapter FFA Facebook pages, Alumni President Jacob Schumacher, Chapter President Ethan Weidner or fill out a Google order form at https://forms.gle/1o1WMzUhJFrd35d3A.
Elizabeth Weidner, Teutopolis Chapter FFA Reporter
