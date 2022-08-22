Yagow farm honored as Centennial Farm

The Wayne Yagow farm of rural St. Elmo was recently honored as an Illinois Centennial Farm during a special observance program offered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The Centennial Farm award ceremony was conducted during the Illinois State Fair Agriculture Day on Aug. 16 in Springfield.
Attending the award ceremony with Wayne, his brothers Dan Yagow of Danville and Jim Yagow of Appleton, Wisconsin. Both brothers were raised on the Yagow Family Farm. Brother Samuel David Yagow was unable to attend.
The Yagow Centennial Farm award proclamation was made by Jerry Costello, Illinois Director of Agriculture. Also speaking to the 2,000-plus crowd during the ceremony was Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton. Members and officers of 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA) and many Illinois state government dignitaries were represented at the Illinois Agriculture Awards programs.
The Centennial Farms program honors generations of farmers who have worked to maintain family farms in Illinois. To qualify for Centennial Farm status, an agricultural property must have been owned by the same family of lineal or collateral descendants for at least 100 years. A lineal descendant is a person in the direct line of descent, such as a child or a grandchild. A collateral descendant is not a direct descendant, but is otherwise closely related, such as a brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece or cousin.
