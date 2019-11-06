WWII reenactor shares experiences at Sunrise Rotary

Clayton Millsap shared his experiences as a World War II reenactor during a recent Sunrise Rotary meeting.
Millsap is a part of the 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion out of Jefferson Barracks that participates in reenacting World War II battles, especially the storming of beaches during the Normandy Invasion.
Clayton was born in Effingham, but is a Cumberland County graduate who was inspired by a history teacher in high school. Through his reenactments, he has been able to cultivate his love for the men and women who fought for freedom during World War II. He was also able to make some trips to the Normandy beaches, including Pointe du Hoc and Bayeux France to see many of the cemeteries and bunkers still around today.
Clayton currently owns an auto refurbishing shop in Greenup and is proud that his 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion can bring the war to life to a new generation. The 2nd Ranger Battalion is a supporter of the Honor Flight missions. He invites the public to the battalion's large reenactment in April at Jefferson Barracks.
