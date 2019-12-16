Washington Savings Bank was presented with a Certificate of Recognition for the 2019 American Bankers Association Foundation Community Commitment Awards for Financial Education in December 2019.
This recognition highlights Washington Savings Bank’s efforts of financial education through their WSB Summertime CEO program. This program helps to serve their customers and communities, which spotlights the entire banking industry’s commitment to this important work.
“Our WSB Summertime CEO program is one of several educational opportunities we offer to our community. Whether partnering with local schools to help educate students about saving, or providing safe banking tips to seniors, we
