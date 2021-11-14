Washington Savings Bank held a Pink Pumpkin Contest fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
Employees signed up in teams to decorate a total of 14 pumpkins that were displayed at each location. Donation jars were set in front of each pumpkin so employees and customers could vote on their favorite. The bank chose to donate to LeAnn’s Light (Effingham) and Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Unit (Mattoon).
“With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Washington Savings Bank has always done some sort of fundraiser. This year’s new Pink Pumpkin Contest was a great team building experience for our employees. It was so wonderful to see all the creative pumpkin decorating!” said Elaine Buehnerkemper, Senior Vice President of Customer Service.
Their Effingham branches raised $250 for LeAnn’s Light that the bank matched making the total donation $500. LeAnn’s Light provides cancer patients with gift cards for their young children (age 18 and under). These children are often scared of hospitals and worried about their sick parents. Many times, birthday and holiday gifts, dining out and entertainment becomes a luxury that parents cannot afford due to the expense of cancer treatments. These gift cards are meant to help alleviate the child’s fear and relieve some of the financial burden felt by parents. The gift cards can be used for toys, meals and other forms of entertainment that can provide a distraction for the child whose parent is battling cancer.
Donations can be mailed to the LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Endowment at Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401 (make checks payable to LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment) or online at https://donate.enrichingourcommunity.org/LeAnn.
Washington Savings Bank’s Mattoon and Lerna branches raised $275 for the SBLHC Mobile Mammography Services.
The mobile mammography unit travels to area health departments, businesses and SBL’s extended campus locations to provide greater access to women throughout east-central Illinois. Washington Savings Bank matched the money raised bringing the total donation to $550.
“Washington Savings Bank is such great a community partner,” said Amy Card, SBL Foundation Director. “The bank’s employees have raised funds for not only our mobile mammography program, but also our Heart Center and Cancer Center. In addition, the bank has donated to many programs here at Sarah Bush Lincoln. We’re so grateful!”
