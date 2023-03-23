Washington Savings Bank is bringing financial literacy education to over 1,320 students and residents in Illinois counties.
Students at 23 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.
Through the Banzai online courses, students try managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators and personalized coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at washingtonsavings.teachbanzai.com/wellness.
“Thanks to Washington Savings Bank, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn't be able to provide these tools without their support.”
Washington Savings Bank is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of bank resources. Through their help, students have access to Banzai learning tools, virtual or in-classroom presentations from a Washington Savings Bank expert, and even class visits to a branch to see it all in person.
Banzai resources are used by over 100,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with Illinois’ state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital skills and an ideal way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy. After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, and plan for a financially sound future.
Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit washingtonsavings.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.