Washington Savings Bank held its annual “Give a Heart” fundraiser during the entire month of February to raise Heart Health Awareness. Paper hearts were sold at all bank locations for $1 each. A total of 525 hearts were sold. The bank matched the number of hearts sold for a total of $1,050 raised.
The money raised was donated to The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation and the Sarah Bush Lincoln Heart Center.
The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation has implemented a heart testing program for all sophomore student-athletes at Teutopolis, Effingham and St. Anthony schools. This potentially lifesaving testing will search for heart anomalies that are not found through regular physicals. The money raised will go toward the testing of student-athletes.
The Sarah Bush Lincoln Heart Center will use the funds to help those who struggle to pay for costs associated with treatment.
