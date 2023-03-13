During the month of February, Washington Savings Bank held its annual “Give a Heart” fundraiser to raise Heart Health Awareness.

Paper hearts were sold to customers at the bank for $1 apiece. After selling 539 paper hearts, Washington Savings Bank rounded up the amount raised this year to a total of $1,108.

Money raised from “Give a Heart” was donated to The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation and the Sarah Bush Lincoln Heart Center.

The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation implemented a heart testing program for all sophomore student-athletes at Teutopolis, Effingham and St. Anthony schools. This potentially life-saving testing will search for heart anomalies that are not detected through regular physicals. Funds raised will go toward the testing of student-athletes.

The Sarah Bush Lincoln Heart Center provides a wide range of cardiovascular services. The money raised will be used to help those who struggle to pay for costs associated with treatments

