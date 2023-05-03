Wright’s Furniture holding groundbreaking ceremony for new warehouse

Wright’s Furniture and Flooring will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony on May 11 at 10 a.m. to celebrate construction beginning on its new 31,000-square-foot warehouse facility. The warehouse will be located within the new Dieterich Industrial Park East at 205 Corporate Street.
“We love Dieterich and are thrilled to have this opportunity to expand so close to our original location,” said Wright’s Furniture and Flooring Marketing Director Alex Wright. “We’ve always carried our own inventory and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a huge benefit for us to have products immediately available when so many other large furniture chains were struggling to get inventory. The only problem was that we were storing the products in four different leased warehouses, which created a lot of logistical challenges. We decided it was time to invest in creating a centralized location where we can store all our products and still have room to grow into the future. The fact that we will be part of the new Industrial Park is an added bonus.”
Wright said the new warehouse is being constructed by AKRA Builders out of Teutopolis and is expected to be complete before the end of the year. The warehouse will include unique design elements such as a wire guidance system, which will allow them to maximize floor space and quickly find items for pick-up. The new warehouse will also include a convenient customer pickup area and a dedicated repair space where most customer service issues can be handled. Wright said having more room for inventory will also give them additional buying power.
“When we carry our own inventory, we’re in control of it. It allows us to buy custom items that have high minimum order quantities or get special bulk discount pricing,” said Wright. “Wright’s Furniture and Flooring has grown to four locations over the past several years. This warehouse is an indicator of our optimism for the future and our commitment to serve Central Illinois as best we can. We’re proud of the products we’re selling and thankful for all the support the community has shown us.”
Wright’s Furniture & Flooring is a fifth-generation family-owned business that is celebrating its 134th anniversary this year. Wright’s Furniture & Flooring features a large selection of quality living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, home accents, entertainment and custom furniture, as well as a wide selection of flooring and mattresses. Commercial furniture and flooring with design help is available as well.
The business also offers interior design services in its Dieterich, Robinson and Taylorville locations and window treatments through its Wright at Home store in Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.