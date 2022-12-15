Wright’s Furniture & Flooring receives industry leadership award

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring is the recipient of Furniture Today’s Industry Leadership Award. Industry leaders gathered at the Furniture Today conference in Orlando to honor two retail companies that demonstrated leadership within the furniture business.
According to Furniture Today, Wright’s Furniture & Flooring are among the two companies that are recognized for demonstrating “best-in-class business practices, organizational excellence and the ability to adapt in the face of change.” Wright’s Furniture won in the $200 million sales or less category.
“A great team is truly the key to our success,” said President John Wright. “For more than 130 years, we have employed local friends and family, and we are blown away by their dedication and willingness to put in the work. That’s what has carried us through today and will carry us for hopefully another 130 years.”
The management team at Wright’s Furniture said when times got challenging during the past few years, their employee's work ethic is what helped them thrive as a business.
“Our all-hands-on-deck leadership approach was essential when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted business,” said Alex Wright, marketing manager. “We had to clean and remodel our showroom while finding new ways to stay in touch with our customers through social media while they couldn’t leave their homes. We are grateful for our supportive customers and are honored to be recognized by Furniture Today for this award.”
Wright’s Furniture & Flooring is a fifth-generation family-owned business that is celebrating its 131st anniversary this year. Wright’s Furniture & Flooring features a large selection of living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, home accents, entertainment, commercial and custom furniture as well as a wide selection of flooring. The business also offers interior design services in its Dieterich, Robinson and Taylorville locations and window treatments through its Wright at Home store in Effingham.
