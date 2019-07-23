Wright's Furniture & Flooring expanding to Taylorville

Dieterich – Wright’s Furniture & Flooring will be expanding its business to Taylorville. Wright’s Furniture Chairman Tom Wright and President John Wright are proud to announce that the family-owned business bought Jensen’s Home Furnishings, and the transition should be complete by Aug. 1.
“On behalf of the Wright family, we are very excited for the opportunity to serve the greater Taylorville area for their home furnishing needs,” said Tom Wright. “We’ve had the pleasure of knowing the Jensen family for many years and have always admired their family-run business. Wright’s Furniture has been in business for 130 years, and we are currently in our fifth generation of family members involved in operations. Our goal is to continue operating much the same as Jensen’s Home Furnishings has in the past while adding some exciting new lines.”
Jerry, a member of the Jensen family, said people will still see many of the same faces in the store, including Patrice Jensen and current store manager Tim Collins.
“I’ve known the Wright family for over 40 years, and they are the only people we would feel good about taking over for us,” said Jerry Jensen. “We have been in business for 36 years, but the Wrights have been in business for much longer in Dieterich, Effingham and Robinson. They have earned a sterling reputation during that time.”
Jensen’s Home Furnishings is located at 400 N. Webster St. in Taylorville and includes a 58,000-square-foot showroom. Under the new ownership, the business will continue to specialize in living room, home office, bedroom and dining room sets as well as mattresses and accessories. The Taylorville location will not carry flooring but orders can still be placed at Wright's Furniture & Flooring's other locations.
Wright’s Furniture & Flooring is a fifth generation family-owned business that is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year. Wright’s Furniture & Flooring features a large selection of quality living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, entertainment, commercial and custom furniture as well as a wide selection of flooring. The business also offers interior design services and window treatments through its Wright at Home store located in Effingham.
