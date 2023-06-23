Dieterich – It’s no secret that survival as a family business can be tough, but what can be even tougher is surviving several generations.
In the U.S., less than three percent of family businesses make it beyond the fourth generation, and Wright’s Furniture & Flooring, a community staple in Dieterich is one of them.
The fifth-generation business, which opened 134 years ago as both a furniture store and funeral home, once had only a handful of employees and was a fraction of its current size. Fast-forward to today, Wright’s Furniture now has multiple locations, nearly 50 employees, and a 50,000-square-foot showroom. The family business also recently broke ground on a new 31,000-square-foot warehouse facility located within the new Industrial Park at 205 Corporate Street in Dieterich. Last year, the Wright family also purchased the naming rights for the Wright Family Center which is expected to be complete this fall.
Wright’s Furniture & Flooring President John Wright said the company’s tradition of investing in Dieterich by providing employment opportunities and giving back has been instilled in the business since it first opened its doors in 1889.
“Wright’s Furniture wouldn’t be where it is today without the support of this community which is why reinvesting in our community is so important to us,” said John Wright.
“That’s been a legacy that’s been passed down through my family over the years along with the importance of treating people fairly. We have a big year ahead in terms of all of the developments happening, so it’s an exciting time for us and hopefully the entire community.
“Being a family business is different from a corporation,” said Wright’s Furniture Chairman Tom Wright. “We live here and we’re part of the community and we care about building relationships with our customers. You can’t stay in business in a small rural area and not treat people right.”
