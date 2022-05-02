Wright’s Family purchases naming rights for Dieterich Community Center

The Wright family, owners of Wright’s Furniture & Flooring, has spent more than 130 years running and building a family-owned business in Dieterich. Now, they are helping to build something new — a community center.
The Wright family has purchased the naming rights for the new Dieterich Community Center. The facility will be named the Wright Family Center, and it will provide a place in the community for people to exercise, join group activities and utilize child care. The facility is located adjacent to Dieterich Unit 30 K-12 School and has an expected completion date of the fall of 2023.
“The Wright family has always been extremely proud and involved in the development of the Dieterich community,” said President of Wright’s Furniture John Wright. “We decided we would buy the naming rights to assist the ongoing growth of the community.”
The community of Dieterich has seen a tremendous population boom in the last two decades, particularly among families. Wright’s Family Center will provide a student day care for up to 50 children, a 24-hour multipurpose fitness center, three community rooms, a fitness center and an indoor walking track.
“This is a project that will not only benefit the town as a whole, but many families area-wide,” said Wright’s Furniture Chairman Tom Wright. “This facility will fill a much-needed gap in child care and will help alleviate the need that has grown within the last few years.”
The community center is a shared project with the Village of Dieterich and many other agencies and businesses.
A dedicated group of volunteer individuals, along with these agencies and businesses, have been working together since fall 2019 to fund and build the center.
The state of Illinois has provided a $2 million grant for the new community center, setting the fundraising goal at $1 million. The center has currently raised $500,000 from various businesses, organizations and people in the community. Those interested in making a donation can go to wrightfamilycenter.com. Construction is expected to begin this summer.
