Wound Healing Center receives national award

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Wound Healing Center team was recently given the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 601 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 367 achieved the honor. St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center opened in 2010 and has won this award consecutively from Healogics since it first became eligible.
Dr. Jeff Brummer, medical director of St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center, expressed his appreciation for the Center winning this award repeatedly over the past number of years.
“It takes a certain level of dedication, commitment and talent to achieve this level of exceptional care year after year, which is a reflection on the physicians and staff that are associated with St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center,” Brummer said. “It just demonstrates that when people are passionate about their health care professions, enjoy working together, and combine advanced training with compassionate care, it shows.”
Adam Pullen, director of the Wound Healing Center, said, “As the newest member of this team, I quickly saw the hard work and dedication that each member of the Wound Healing Center team puts into helping our patients. This is the ninth consecutive time this team has received this award in the center’s 10 years of existence. Many of these team members have been here from the beginning, representing their commitment to wound healing,” he explained. “They rightfully take a lot of pride in this award because it demonstrates their efforts of providing the best wound care in Effingham and surrounding areas.”
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Wound Healing Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading-edge treatments at the center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
The Wound Healing Center cares for people who have wounds who have not begun to heal in two weeks or have not completely healed in six weeks. Patients can be referred by their family doctors or can refer themselves by calling St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center to make an appointment at 217-347-3565.
