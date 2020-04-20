Wortman Printing receives top award for second year

Del and James Wortman, of Wortman Printing in Effingham, were presented the Superior Performance in Print Shop Management award for 2020 from CPrint, Certified Printers International, for the second year in a row.
This award annually symbolizes Wortman Printing’s performance among the top 5 percent of all printing companies in North America.
The alliance presents its highest award to printing companies that maintain high standards of operational and financial performance as measured by financial strength, profitability and growth.
Wortman Printing started in the garage of Del Wortman in 1990 and moved to a commercial facility after just two years. The printing company moved into its current facility on South Banker Street in 1996. Son James grew up in the business and then earned a printing management degree from Lake Land College and has been with the business ever since.
Del said he couldn’t have received the award without the efforts of his son, James, as well as the other employees.
“I wouldn’t have thought six years ago that the business would be where it is today – we’ve doubled business in that time.”
“The alliance sets the bar high for our performance awards and Wortman Printing exceeded those goals,” said Tom Crouser, Chairman of the group. “They are examples of how a family-based business can prosper even in times of increased uncertainty by focusing on principles and practices geared to exceptional customer service and fiscal responsibility. They truly transcend what customers want and go to the heart of what customers need.”
Certified Printers International is an organization of independently owned family-based businesses that strive for professionalism and performance among small business that commonly lack highly developed systems and leadership. Companies from throughout the United States participate in the program.
