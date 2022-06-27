James Wortman has been named President of Wortman Printing Inc. and Lyndsay Uphoff has been added as a Customer Service Representative.
Wortman Printing was established in Effingham in 1990 by Del Wortman and has been serving the community from its current location on South Banker Street since 1995.
James Wortman, the new president, is the son of founder Del Wortman and has worked at the company since high school, most recently holding the position of production manager. He has a degree in printing management from Lake Land College, is married with two children, and lives in Effingham.
Lyndsay Uphoff, a 2015 graduate of Effingham High School and a 2018 graduate of Lake Land College, has an associate degree in Liberal Arts and joined Wortman Printing in March. She previously held positions in customer service in Effingham.
Del will continue as the company sale representative and to serve customers in a semi-retired capacity.
