Multigenerational Workforce
The Effingham County Chamber announced “Leading a Multigenerational Workforce Workshop” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Holiday Inn Effingham, 1301 Avenue of Mid America.
The workshop is designed to empower leaders and managers with the knowledge and tools needed to unite diverse generations into a cohesive and productive team.
The workshop offers a comprehensive exploration of key topics, including gaining insights into the evolving workforce dynamics, understanding the unique characteristics and aspirations of the four generations in today’s workplace, mastering the art of creating harmony within your team through the Platinum Rule, unlocking the magic of QTIP to strengthen team bonds, discovering strategies to ignite passion and engagement within the whole worker, addressing common challenges with top-notch management techniques, and actively applying newfound knowledge through engaging and thought-provoking group activities.
Jeanne Dau, founder of Dau Consulting, will lead the workshop. With extensive experience managing multiple generations and teaching Millennials and Gen Z at institutions like Eastern Illinois University and ClassE, a Coles County high school entrepreneurship class, Dau has trained thousands of managers on leadership, communication, conflict management and entrepreneurship.
Cost is $30 per person, which includes a continental-style breakfast and beverages. Registration is required. To register visit the Effingham County Chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events.
For more information call 217-342-4147.
