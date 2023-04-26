Workshop fires up kids about 4-H

Shelby County 4-H Cloverbud members are 5-7 years of age. They are starting their 4-H journey with hands-on learning opportunities such as the Cloverbud Fire-Up workshop on April 22. There were 29 Cloverbuds in attendance with 10 attending their first 4-H workshop.
The goal of the workshop is to introduce various 4-H projects to Cloverbud members and let them learn more about the project areas. Cloverbuds are the future of the 4-H program and the more fun they have learning, the better the chances they will continue their 4-H career. At the end of the workshop, Cloverbuds had three completed projects, which they can display during the Shelby County 4-H Fair in July.
Cloverbuds learned about the Floriculture B project, including identifying parts of a flower and learning how to care and plant a flower. Each Cloverbud planted a marigold and created their own fairy garden using river rock, a gnome and a fairy garden accessory. Cloverbuds also learned about the visual arts chalk, carbon and pigment project as they painted a clover canvas. They also created and designed their own paint-pouring flowerpot, which will become a wind chime.
Knox Probst, a first-year member of the Shelby Sprouts, was a first-time workshop attendee.
“I loved making the fairy garden. My favorite thing was tickling the roots of the flower and designing my garden,” said Knox, who is looking forward to displaying his project at the fair.
Lila Hammerschmidt, a second-year member of the Shelby Sprouts said, “I loved the fairy garden and designing my walking path out of rocks.”
Henry Hammerschmidt, also a second-year member of the Shelby Sprouts, loved paint pouring his flowerpot. Henry chose red, yellow and teal to create his paint-pouring design. He plans to display his project at the fair.
Check out all the Cloverbud Fire-Up pictures at the Shelby County IL 4-H Facebook page.
The workshop was planned and led by federation members. It gives them an opportunity to put their leadership and public-speaking skills to great use while meeting new members. Federation members assisting at the workshop included Delaney Nation, Saebra Curl, Audrey Durbin, Madison Beitz and Grant Summers.
For more information about 4-H in Shelby County or other 4-H activities, contact Yolanda at 217-774-9546 or email her at nation2@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 1125 W N 2nd St. in Shelbyville.
