The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has announced that they will be hosting a three-hour seminar at the state Chamber offices in Springfield (215 E. Adams Street). Michael Bantz of Inman & Fitzgibbons Ltd. will present the seminar on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“I encourage employers to learn all they can about the workers’ compensation system in Illinois to help them know all of the tools available to them,” commented Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecehr City. “The program is to help take care of workers who are actually hurt on the job and not be abused by false claims by people who actually hurt themselves at home on their own time or even made up injuries that we hear about too often and they try to push the medical costs on to the business owner.”
This seminar will explore the various options that employers have for challenging workers’ compensation claims as well as the pros and cons of each option. The seminar will cover the best tools for employers and in which situation it is appropriate to use.
The rate for chamber members is $249 and non-members is $299. There is a $50 early bird discount if you register before August 8. Continuing Education credits are available for HRCI, SHRM, CLE, HR and Management/Supervision Compliance.
To register online: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eh2pcu8da4001230&oseq=&c=&ch=
For more information, you may contact Kristen Constant at the Illinois Chamber of Commerce at 217-522-5512 or by email at: kconstant@ilchamber.org.
