The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that construction on the Dieterich/Montrose Blacktop at the south edge of Montrose in Effingham County begins Monday, June 14.
The work involves pouring a reinforced concrete slab over a box culvert. The closure will be from June 14 to 25. All work is expected to be completed by June 25, weather permitting.
No traffic will be permitted on the Dieterich/Montrose Blacktop at the south edge of Montrose during the repairs, and motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.