On March 24, Rincker Law attorney Ruth Woolery presented two sessions at the Illinois Farm Bureau’s Women in Agriculture Conference at Bally’s Quad Cities in Rock Island.
With over 200 women in attendance, Woolery presented on Farm Lease Agreements during the midday session and Partnerships during an afternoon breakout session.
“Working for a firm with a strong agricultural focus, this conference provided me with the opportunity to share information regarding both farm lease agreements and business entity considerations to women working in agriculture,” noted Woolery.
“Farm lease agreements don’t have to be complicated but can facilitate a conversation between a landlord and tenant. This only strengthens the landlord-tenant relationship,” said Woolery. “Likewise, putting a partnership agreement in writing can help farmers ensure longevity of the business relationship and avoid disputes in the future.”
Woolery is a licensed attorney both in Illinois and Missouri. She is also a trained mediator and a member of the mediation roster in the Fourth Circuit for family law.
“Attorney Woolery has been an exceptional addition to the team and is based in our Shelbyville Office,” said Principal Attorney Cari Rincker. “I am so proud that Rincker Law could be part of this exceptional conference with other female leaders in agriculture.”
