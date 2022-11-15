Wonderland in Lights walk-thru Nov. 23

Walking Through Wonderland will host its second annual walk-thru event Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
For one night only, Wonderland in Lights will close to all vehicles and offer visitors an opportunity to see up close the larger-than-life light displays. This event is free to the public, but donations are welcome.
View the displays at your own leisure, listen and sing along to your favorite Christmas music presented by Marty Williamson and the Effingham Performance Center, and wave hello to Santa Claus when you reach the end of the walk. Complimentary refreshments, including hot cocoa and cookies, will be available fireside, while supplies last, courtesy of Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota. Specialty coffees from Fox Holler Coffee, wood-fired pizzas from The Sizzlin Tizzler, Macklin Meadow Kettle Corn, Sisters Sweets and more will be available for purchase as well. Stop by the Visit Effingham tent to pick up your free holiday souvenir (also while supplies last).
A golden ticket will be given to children who visit the lights (while supplies last). Ticket holders can redeem these tickets at the end of the walk for a special gift, courtesy of the First Responders Children’s Foundation Toy Express, and handed out by the City of Effingham Police Department.
Parking will be limited at Community Park, so consider using the free shuttle, courtesy of Wad It Up Transportation. The shuttle will run continuously from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and will pick up and drop off at the Effingham County Museum parking lot. To extend the festivities, visit Light Up the Lawn in Downtown Effingham to view larger-than-life, 3-D holiday light displays.
Wonderland in Lights will be open to vehicles — excluding the evening of the walk — seven days a week. The official season runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, from 5 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call the Effingham Tourism Office at 217-342-5310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.